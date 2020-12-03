Dundalk judge tells man with 57 previous convictions to 'grow up'

A 23-year-old Dublin man who stole €45 euro worth of groceries from a local Supervalu, and attributed having 57 previous convictions on his parents separating when he was a teenager, was last week told to ‘Grow up’ by Judge Miriam Walsh at Dundalk district court.

Jessie Maughan of The Lodge, Baskin Lane, Coolock was charged with theft arising out of the incident on January 26th last year.

The defence barrister told the court his client was present with the money to compensate the injured party. The court heard Mr. Maughan had 57 previous convictions and is a father of one, with another child ‘on the way’.

The barrister said the 23-year-old had an addiction to alcohol at the time and was assessed as being at moderate risk of reoffending but he stressed that his client was willing to enter into the bond and engage with the Probation Service

Judge Miriam Walsh noted the report ‘is promising’ but added that she found it appalling that he had 57 previous convictions by the age of 23.

When Mr Maughan replied that his parents had separated when he was only 16, Judge Walsh dismissed his excuse saying she had worked in family law for 17 years and could count on the fingers of one hand the number of children with separated parents with 57 previous convictions – then added one hand was probably not needed.

The judge told him to grow up before placing him under the Probation bond.