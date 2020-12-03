Louth garda traffic stop results in big drugs seizure

As part of a surveillance led operation, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Drogheda stopped a vehicle in the Drogheda area on Wednesday, December 2.

During the course of the search, cannabis to the value of €20,000 was seized.

A male was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

This search was conducted under the auspices of Operation Stratus.