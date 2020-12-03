Dundalk man sentenced over stolen tractor at NCT centre

A 62-year-old man who facilitated the re-registration of tractor stolen in England, in the Republic, after a man in a pub asked him to do him a favour for €300, was given a 12 month suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court on Friday.

Glyn Derby with an address at Maxwell Cottages, Lisdoo, Dundalk pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property, a New Holland tractor, at the NCT centre, Coe’s Road, Dundalk on February 2, 2016, knowing or being reckless that it was stolen.

A detective from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation told the court the tractor – worth £20,000, was stolen in Cambridgeshire in September 2015.

It was cloned and re-riveted with the details of another tractor, which had been advertised for auction in the same area.

Glyn Derby registered the New Holland model here under a 2005 Louth registration and the detective explained that he had sought the documents the defendant had produced, after carrying out a search in Co. Longford and finding a document relating to the tractor.

Mr. Derby had supplied a copy of his passport, his PPS number, a credit union statement, and an export certificate from the DVLA in Swansea, which had been posted to the defendant’s home three or four weeks after the tractor had been stolen

It was issued under a false name and Glyn Derby told gardai he had met a man in a pub who had asked him to do him a favour, and re-register the tractor for him, in return for €300 – but only received €100.

He said ”I never suspected nothing” and he thought the man who’d asked the favour of him, didn’t have a PPS number.

The court heard that the tractor that had been cloned was bought at auction by a farmer in County Laois, who had attempted to registered it but was told it already had been.

The court heard two other individuals are before the courts in relation to the same Garda investigation into an organised criminal gang.

The defendant had 15 previous convictions including seven for drink driving.

The Defence barrister stressed none of them were for dishonesty offences, his client had insisted at all times that he didn’t know the tractor was stolen and had been taken advantage of.

As part of the suspended sentence Judge Patrick Quinn made it a condition that within three months £1,000 be paid to the victim as partial recompense towards the £5,000 loss suffered, in having to replace the tractor and hire one when it was stolen during harvest season.

The judge also praised the detectives from the Stolen Vehicles Unit of the NBCI saying they deserved great credit for the efforts made in locating the stolen tractor.