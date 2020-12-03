Minister praises council for 'commitment' as he talks housing in Louth

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD met with the Chief Executive, Joan Martin and Senior Officials in Louth County Council on Monday, November 30 to discuss progress on housing programme, delivery and targets.

The Minister also paid tribute to Louth County Council on the efforts made during the COVID-19 pandemic saying, “The work of Louth County Council throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been excellent.”

The Minister said it was important he visit Local Authorities to discuss housing targets and delivery following on from the single largest budget allocation for housing by any Government. “In Government, local and national, we share a common goal that we want all our citizens to have access to good quality housing to purchase or rent at an affordable price.

“I am glad to see Louth County Council is committed, energised and mobilised to deliver on its ambitious delivery targets and I want to reiterate that my Department and officials are here to assist and support in realising that task. We know that demand has outstripped supply by some way and that it is crucial we increase supply.