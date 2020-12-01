Covid-19 outbreak and death confirmed at Louth facility

A Covid-19 outbreak at St John of God’s Drumca was raised in the Dáil by Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

Deputy Ó Murchú said he had been made aware that there had been an outbreak at the St John of God’s facility in Drumcar around October 14.

St John of God Community Services confirmed that it is managing a Covid-19 outbreak at a residence at St John of God North East Services which has sadly resulted in the death of one of its residents and also impacted two other residents and nine of its staff members.

The outbreak is contained to one residential location onsite, St John of God said in a statement.

“There was also a separate confirmed case of Covid-19 amongst one of two members of staff at an adjoining laundry facility which had closed for a short period but has now reopened.

“This situation first arose in mid-October when a resident became unwell and was tested and subsequently diagnosed positive with Covid-19.

“The HSE, HIQA, and the local public health team were immediately notified.

“In accordance with public health guidelines, the resident was isolated.

“Nine staff members working in the unit and another two residents were subsequently diagnosed as having contracted Covid-19.

“The condition of one of the other residents then deteriorated and after being hospitalised on two separate occasions, he sadly lost his battle to Covid and died in early November.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased who was cared for and supported for over 46 years at St John of God North East Services.

“All those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered or are continuing to recover in isolation.”

On a national basis, St John of God Community Service confirmed that they have sadly lost a total of four of their residents to the virus.

St John of God Community Services currently provides residential services to 863 people at its services in counties Louth, Meath, Monaghan Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Kerry.