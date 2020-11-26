Pleaded guilty to serious assault of woman in Carlingford

A Dublin woman accused of seriously assaulting a woman in Carlingford over three years ago, pleaded guilty last week at Dundalk Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda.

Deborah Donovan (40) of Church Gardens, Rathmines, Dublin 6 pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim, causing her harm, at Taaffe's Bar, Newry Street, Carlingford on April first 2017.

Judge Patrick Quinn remanded her on continuing bail and adjourned the case to January 12th, when a date for sentencing is expected to be fixed.