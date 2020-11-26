Damage to Dundalk hotel room the result of a combination of alcohol and grief, court hears

A 28 year old man who admitted causing damage to a hotel room in Dundalk, has had his case adjourned at the local district court so he can pay compensation.

The solicitor representing Conor Ellis of Drive 2, Muirhevnamor, told the local district court it was the result of a combination of alcohol and grief.

The court heard last Wednesday gardai were called to the Crowne Plaza at 6.30am on February 16th last, following an argument between a couple and a large hole was found in the wall of the hotel room.

The loss to the hotel – between repairs, and the room being temporarily unavailable for use, was €1,048. The defendant had three previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor explained his client and his partner had lost a baby the previous Christmas in tragic circumstances and he had resorted to drinking and it was the combination of alcohol and grief which caused him to lash out in the way that he did.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to March 10th for compensation to be paid, and said she would apply the Probation Act on the next occasion, if the full amount is in court, and if it’s not a conviction would be recorded.