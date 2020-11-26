Dundalk man found asleep in bedroom after break-in report

A 27 year old man was found asleep in an upstairs bedroom, after gardai received a report of a break-in at the property, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Michael Cassidy with an address at Mountain View, Point Road, Dundalk pleaded guilty to a charge of trespass, arising out of the incident at an address on the Point Road on June third last.

Gardai were called to the scene after 9pm, after a neighbour reported hearing a loud bang.

A stone had been used to smash a side window and when the gardai and the owner of the house arrived, Michael Cassidy was located asleep in an upstairs bedroom and blood was found smeared on walls and curtains.

Michael Cassidy had 66 previous convictions.

His solicitor told the court his client had broken in ‘out of desperation’ as he had been put out of his family home at the time over his drug use.

He added Mr. Cassidy is a young man who suffers with addictions and went into custody in October in respect of a six month sentence, the final two months of which were suspended on him remaining under the supervision of the Probation Service.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence.