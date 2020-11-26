Concern grows as Louth Covid-19 incidence rate rises

The 14-day incidence rate of positive Covid-19 cases in Louth is now among the highest in the country, according to new figures.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre revealed that there had been 20 new detections of the virus in the most recent numbers released yesterday.

Louth's incidence rate now stands at 208.7 per 100,000 population.

Only Donegal has a greater incidence rate.

Over the past 14 days there have been 269 new cases confirmed in Louth.