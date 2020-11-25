New principal unveiled at Louth school

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) have announced the appointment of Ms. Úna Kirk, as Principal at Scoil Uí Mhuirí, Dunleer, Co. Louth.

Úna joins the staff of Scoil Uí Mhuirí from St. Oliver’s Community College, Drogheda where she worked as Deputy Principal for the last nine years.

Úna joins the other member of the Leadership and Management Team of the school, Mr. Declan Clarke, Deputy Principal.

As a Principal within the LMETB Schools Directorate, Úna will also have the collegial support of the Senior Management teams in LMETB’s other seventeen Post Primary schools, four Community National Schools, two PLC colleges and the Centre for European Schooling in Dunshaughlin.

Úna holds a Bachelor of Arts (Irish and English), a Higher Diploma in Education and a Masters Degree in Education.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to the role Úna will commence her new post on Monday 7 December 2020. Úna has significant experience and expertise in the areas of School Leadership, Management and Governance, School Development and School Self Evaluation and CPD for Middle Management teams in Schools.

Úna recognises the link between high-quality teaching, learning and assessment methods and student attendance, retention, achievement and attainment and she is committed to supporting and promoting student attendance, student retention, teacher professional development, staff and student voice and wellbeing initiatives at the school.

Úna will also work closely with all members of the school community to map out and action pathways for progression to Third Level/Further Education and/or apprenticeships for students attending the school.