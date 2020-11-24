Dundalk girl Abbie’s hair-raising fundraiser a big success

In June of this year, during the first lockdown, a little six-year-old local girl called Abbie Fallon, with the help of her parents, decided to do some fundraising for the Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland.

Abbie, who had lovely long hair, was more than happy to go for the chop and donate 12 inches of it to the Little Princess Trust who would in turn use it to make a wig for a child going through cancer treatment.

Abbie loved her long hair, but was so happy at the thoughts of her hair bringing happiness to another little girl.

Abbie’s parents, Claire and David Fallon are so proud of their daughter and would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who donated so generously to such a worthy cause.

Every donation was very much appreciated, they said, with a grand total of €3,150 raised.

The family also wanted to give a special thanks also to Gerard, Áine and Keelin from Edge Creative Hair Salon in River Lane Dundalk who looked after Abbie very well during the haircutting experience.

She was delighted with her new hair style and she felt amazing being able to donate her hair to someone who needed it.