Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Sarah Louise Larkin, Arthurstown, Ardee, Louth



Sarah will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, parents Eoin and Lorraine, her children Shea and Hollie, sisters Majella and Amanda, father of her children Mark, nephews James and Callum, boyfriend Chris, best friend Emma, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Sarah Rest in Peace

Due to the current Government restrictions regarding social gatherings Sarah's Funeral Mass will be private for family and close friends with church numbers at 25.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Saturday at 10am via the Church webcam https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.