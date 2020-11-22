Woman killed after Ardee car smash

Gardaí remain at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday, on the N2 at Glebe in County Louth between Ardee and Carrickmacross.



A woman in her early 30s, the driver of the only vehicle involved, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.



The N2 at Glebe near Ardee remains closed in both directions pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Gardaí are also appealing to any occupants of a white car travelling from the direction of Carrickmacross towards Ardee at approximately 8:50pm to make contact with Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.