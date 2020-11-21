BREAKING: Road closed near Ardee following 'bad crash'

Gardai

There are reports this evening of what is being described as a bad crash at Ardee.

The N2 between Ardee and Carrickmacross is closed now as a result.

The collision has just happened in the last hour. 

Gardai have just released this statement: 

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N2 between Ardee and Carickmacross at approximately 8:45pm"

More as we get it.