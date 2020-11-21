Dundalk man won’t be disqualified if he passes his driving test

A 24-year-old man prosecuted for driving without insurance or a driving licence on the Avenue Road, Dundalk, on March 12 last, has been told he is facing a €300 fine, but he won’t be disqualified if he passes his driving test before his adjourned court date next March.

The court was told that Nathan Loughran of Park Mews, Coulter Place, Dundalk — who had 23 previous convictions — had no excuse for driving on the date in question. His solicitor explained he had booked his driving test shortly after being stopped, but unfortunately had failed, and had rebooked to sit the test in January.