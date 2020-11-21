Pesticides found in Louth water supply — Irish Water

Irish Water says it has detected exceedances for pesticides in the Cavanhill and glyphosate in the South Louth/East Meath public water supplies.

The body added that the Cavanhill supply sources water from the River Fane catchment area, which runs through Louth and Monaghan up into South Armagh and the South Louth/East Meath supply sources water from the River Boyne.

While there is no threat to public health, Irish Water says it is imperative that users of pesticides are ‘mindful of best practice when spraying their lands’.

This latest exceedance in Cavanhill is the fourth such incidence in the last 12 months; and the third in South Louth/East Meath.

Commenting, Andrew Boylan, Irish Water’s regional drinking water compliance specialist, said: “At a time of significant challenges for farmers and other essential workers managing land we are asking everyone to continue to be mindful to protect the water bodies. Irish Water is continuing its extensive investment programme to improve water and wastewater services in Ireland. Providing safe, clean drinking water for all is our first priority. In Ireland, the majority (82 per cent) of drinking water supplies come from surface water sources (water from rivers, lakes and streams). Such supplies are vulnerable to contamination from land and animal run-off.”