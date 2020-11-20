Concern raised over spread of Drogheda feud into Dundalk

Gardaí are working together to ensure the Drogheda gangland feud does not spill over into Dundalk.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Meenan raised concerns at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting that there are people in Dundalk connected to the gangs involved in the drug feud in Drogheda.

Head of the Louth Garda Division Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, in response, said officers are working closely together in a bid to ensure the Drogheda gangland feud does not spill over into Dundalk.

Chief Supt Mangan said: “It is something we keep a close eye on and monitor the people who are engaged in serious criminal activity in Drogheda and Dundalk.

“There is a spill over, but we certainly keep a close eye on it to make sure we don’t end up with the proverbial war we have had in Drogheda for nearly two years in Dundalk.

“I will do my level best to make sure that doesn’t spill into Dundalk.”

There were 72 people arrested for possession of drugs for sale or supply in Dundalk in the first 10 months of this year, which is an increase of 44% for the same period in 2019.

Inspector Liam Archibald said the Garda Drugs Units in Dundalk and Drogheda are very proactive and results tackling drug crimes over the past two years ‘speak for themselves’.

He said that, due to being so geographically close to Drogheda, there was some spillover from the feud there in Dundalk, but it is monitored very closely and they work with Operation Stratus, which was launched two years ago to tackle criminality in Drogheda.

“We have had some success on the periphery of Operation Stratus, and we do feed into them and talk to each other,” Inspector Archibald said.

“If there is any connection from any of the detections here, they are automatically fed into Operation Stratus incident room and they are acted on appropriately down there.”