McGreehan welcomes €500,000 funding for Louth Enterprise Centres

Louth senator for Louth Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement of €500,190 in grant funding for Enterprise Centres in Louth.



Senator McGreehan commented: "Enterprise Centres are a vital resource for business across the country. They provide space and training for entrepreneurs, and help accelerate the growth of new enterprises in their communities.



"The centres that we have in Louth have been hugely influential in driving economic growth in our local communities. For example, the Regional Development Centre at DkIT has supported over a thousand entrepreneurs and helped incubate over 200 companies



"Under the Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund, the Regional Development Centre at DkIT is set to receive €146,170, Drogheda Enterprise Centre will receive €140,600, Creative Spark in Dundalk will get €108,000 and the Ardee Community Development company will receive €105,420.



“The funding announced today by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Enterprise Ireland is very welcome and it will ensure that our Enterprise Centres can continue to offer services to local businesses during what is a very challenging and difficult time. I hope that on the back of this funding, we can begin to see recovery plans put in place for the businesses in each centre's remit over the next six to twelve months," concluded Senator McGreehan.