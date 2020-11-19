Businesswoman to remain as MD of Louth distillery following settlement of court action

A co-founder and the managing director of the well-known Listoke Distillery has resolved High Court proceedings aimed at preventing her dismissal from the company.



The action was brought by businesswoman Bronagh Conlon, who arising out of the settlement will remain in her role as the as the distillery's MD.

In July Ms Conlon sued the Co Louth based Listoke Distillery Limited in the High Court where she sought an injunction preventing her dismissal, after the company decided to terminate her position on notice.

She also sought various orders, including one preventing the company from appointing anyone else to act as its managing director, as well as an order restraining her dismissal, pending the final outcome of her action.

The company had opposed her action. The matter was adjourned from time to time to facilitate out of court discussions, with Ms Conlon remaining in her role as MD.



When the matter returned before the High Court on Thursday Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told by Padraic Lyons Bl for Ms Conlon that the matter had been resolved between the parties.

Counsel said that on consent the action could be struck out. No details of the settlement were revealed in open court.



In earlier proceedings, that came before the court last June, she had challenged her purported suspension as the firm's managing director.

She had sought an injunction lifting her suspension from duty and a declaration that her suspension, pending an investigation into the provenance of a shareholders' agreement entered into in 2018, was invalid and not necessary.

The proceedings arising out of her suspension were resolved last July.



In a statement issued through her solicitor Mr Nial Harrington after the proceedings had concluded Ms Conlon said “I am delighted that a satisfactory resolution has been agreed which enables the team to focus on the future development and success of Listoke Distillery and Gin School."

"I’d like to convey my huge thanks to Niall Clerkin of Clerkin Lynch for all his help, patience and excellent legal advice. I am also extremely grateful to Frank Harrington of Harrington International Corporate Finance for his financial advice, expertise and unstinting support. Finally, I’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support of all my family, customers, suppliers and the local community,” the statement concluded.

Listoke Distillery, located at Tenure, Dunleer, Co Louth, produces the Listoke 1777 brand of Irish gin where it also operates a gin school.

Following the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic the business started to manufacturing hand sanitiser.