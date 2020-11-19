Stole laptop and phone from Dundalk address where he’d been drinking

A 40 year old man who stole a laptop and mobile phone from an address where he’d been drinking, was given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

In sentencing Paul Quilton with an address care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said the Probation Service had made every effort to assist him.

The court heard the stolen property was discovered missing from the kitchen of the house at Beacon Court on April 13th last, after the defendant left in the early hours of the morning, and the Lenovo laptop and Huawei mobile phone were later found hidden behind a couch in his home.

He was also before the court for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on Earl Street, Dundalk in March 2018, when he was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and failed to comply with a direction to desist, and leave the area.

A charge of criminal damage related to an incident at Mace on the Castletown Road nine months later where he knocked over a display of cans during an altercation with another man – causing 20 euro worth of damage. The court heard he had 99 previous convictions including robbery and violent disorder

The defence solicitor said her client had a difficult childhood and upbringing and has a complex relationship with addiction and is hoping to get a place on a residential treatment programme.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for the theft offence, suspended on Paul Quilton entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months and marked the other offences taken into consideration.