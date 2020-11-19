Drove BMW into front of Dundalk house

A 38-year-old man who drove a BMW car into the front of a house in Dundalk had his case adjourned at the local District Court last week so that full compensation can be paid.

Younis Halal, with an address at Castletown Road, Dundalk, was charged with criminal damage, a hit and run offence, on September 18th last year and with public order offences and having a knife with a pointed blade three months later.

The court heard gardaí were called to the scene at Castleross around 1pm and the resident told them a white BMW had collided with the front of her house twice. Extensive damage was caused to the front door and stonework, while a wooden bench had been shattered.

The knife was recovered when the defendant was arrested, three months later, when he became abusive to gardai on mobile patrol on the Castletown Road.

The court heard he appeared to have been under the influence of an intoxicant as he was foaming at the mount and unable to conduct a logical conversation.

He had one previous conviction for careless driving.

The defence solicitor said her client’s mother was in a coma at the time. He was unable to return to his home country, as he was awaiting a passport from the Egyptian embassy and had turned to taking street tablets and ‘it just got completely out of control’.

She added his wife had left him and told him he would have to get clean and sober if their relationship is to have a future. He is now sleeping on a friend’s couch in Dublin and hasn’t taken so much as a paracetamol since then, the court heard.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to March 3 for a probation report and for full compensation to be paid.