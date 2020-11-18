McGreehan welcomes over €216,000 for Louth sheep farmers

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the commencement of advanced payments of €216,151 to 203 sheep farmers in Louth.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced Tuesday that a total €14.7 million will issue to 18,200 farmers participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme nationwide.

Senator McGreehan commented: "This funding will be very welcome for sheep farmers in Louth who will be provided with a significant financial boost from this scheme. It also reflects the commitment of Fianna Fáil in Government to the sheep sector in Ireland.

"The rate of the advanced payment is set at 85% and the balancing payment will be paid in the second quarter of next year.

"An additional year of the Sheep Welfare Scheme was secured in the Budget as we enter the CAP transitional period. This will open in February 2021 and, as in previous years, there will be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme," concluded Senator McGreehan.