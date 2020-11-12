Drogheda man admits unlawful possession of €5 worth of cannabis at Oriel Park

A 23 year old man who admitted the unlawful possession of €5 worth of cannabis at Oriel Park was sentenced to one month at Dundalk district court last week.

Dean Thornton of Beechwood Drive, Drogheda was prosecuted for an offence on September eighth 2017, when Dundalk Football Club played Drogheda United in the FAI Cup.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard the defendant had a number of previous convictions – including having drugs for sale or supply, and has been in custody since February and is due for release next year.