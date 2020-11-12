Dundalk man accused of spate of shoplifting offences

A 27 year old accused of carrying out a spate of shoplifting offences was refused bail at Dundalk district court last week.

Conor Agnew with an address at Fatima Drive, Dundalk is accused of stealing a bottle of Jenny Glow perfume from Backhouse Pharmacy, Clanbrassil Street on Monday, and is further charged with the theft of seven Yankee Candles worth 100 euro from Dealz, Earl Street on October 19th last.

He is also accused of stealing two cans of Red Bull from Maxol, Castletown Road, Dundalk on October ninth, with trespassing at Costcutters, Clanbrassil Street Dundalk on October 15th and causing €300 worth of damage to the front door of a premises on Park Street on Halloween.

Following a contested bail application hearing last Wednesday, Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded Conor Agnew in custody to Cloverhill for a week, from where he will next appear via videolink.