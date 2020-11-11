Louth TD describes the county's ongoing rent rise as “extremely concerning”

LOUTH TD Ged Nash has said it is “extremely concerning” that rents in the county are continuing to rise as it emerged that people are still being hit by rent hikes despite the impact of the pandemic.

The average rent people are paying for a property in Louth is €1,294 per month, which is an increase of 4.7% in the last year, a report by property website Daft.ie has revealed.

This means that families living locally are having to pay €58 more a month compared to the same time last year.

And the rent soared by 3.4% in Louth between June and September this year despite the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and there not being a demand for houses to rent by students attending the Dundalk Institute of Technology as many are studying remotely.

However, in Dublin rents were largely stable in the last quarter of this year, rising just 0.2 per cent, and are 0.8 per cent below the same period in 2019, according to the report.

The largest increase in rent Louth in the last year was for five- bedroom houses, which soared by 15.3% and now cost on average €1,602 per month, according to the property survey released recently.

The second biggest increase in Louth was for one-bedroom apartments which are now on average €963 per month to rent, an increase of 7% compared to this time last year.

Four bedroom houses in the area have increased by 6.7% to €1,390 a month, while two bedrooms now cost €1,078 a month after rising 4.7% and three bedroom properties increased by 3.3% and now cost on average €1,236 per month to rent in the county.

Labour’s Louth TD Ged Nash said he has continuously called for a rent freeze while more houses are being built to meet demand.

Deputy Nash said: “It is extremely concerning that rents in Louth continue to climb.

“This is manifestly a failure of government policy and a symptom of a wider dysfunctionality in terms of how our approach to housing works in this country.

“Time and again, Labour has called for a longer term rent freeze at least until such time as we can see supply improve – both on the public housing and on the private supply side.

“The optimum solution of course is to ensure that local authorities get back into the business of building homes on the scale they used to.

“I have, as Labour’s public spending spokesperson, proposed a costed package over the next five years to build 80,000 homes that would be a mix of public, affordable and cost-rental.

“This will cost €18 billion and at a time when money can be borrowed at negative interest rates on the international markets, now is the time to build and invest in our critical social infrastructure.”

The average rent nationwide now stands at €1,419, up 1.2% on the same period in 2019 and 91% higher than its lowest point in late 2011.

There was a noticeable difference in trends in Dublin and elsewhere in the country, including Louth.

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report said: “The figures in this latest rental report highlight the importance of supply in bringing about more affordable rents.

“In Dublin, supply has increased this year, largely due to the impact of Covid-19, and rents are down slightly.

“Elsewhere in the country, rental shortages continue to worsen, and rents continue to rise to all-time highs.

“Even in Dublin, availability remains below 2006-2007 levels, a time of rental shortages, and at roughly one third the level of availability seen a decade ago.

“This underscores the importance of significant amounts of additional new rental supply – and not just in Dublin – in solving an issue that was central in the minds of voters earlier this year.”