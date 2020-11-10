Women’s Aid Dundalk calls on Govt to clarify funding for domestic violence services

Women’s Aid Dundalk has called on the Government to clarify funding for domestic violence services as they deal with a surge in women and children seeking help since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ann Larkin, Services Manager with Women’s Aid Dundalk said the Government must make clear the level of funding that will be provided to the hard-pressed sector as it continues to deal with increasing levels of domestic abuse and coercive control during lockdown 2.0.

She said that Women’s Aid Dundalk will be contacting all local politicians in Louth to outline the challenges that the service is dealing with and to urge them to join with it in seeking clarity on funding and development plans.

Women’s Aid Dundalk had 722 women reach out to them for support for the first time from January to October of this year and 1,423 calls to their 24-hour helpline as they deal with an increase of women and children contacting them during Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to the pressure of the local service during the first 10 months of this year they were unable to accommodate 311 requests for refuge.

Ann said that while the Government has continuously name-checked domestic violence as a Covid-19 priority this has not yet been backed up by the resources and infrastructural modernisation needed by services throughout the country.

The call from the local charity for clarity on funding comes as a new report by Safe Ireland released reveals that more than 4,000 women and children across the country contacted a domestic violence service for the first time during the first six months of the pandemic.

Ann said: “Since the start of Covid-19 the government has prioritised domestic violence and we have always welcomed this.

“But calling something a priority means that it also has to be name-checked in the national budget and funded and resourced as a priority.”

“Almost overnight, we had to completely change the way we work to ensure that women and children trapped in abusive homes could find safety and professional support.

“We have pulled out all the stops to respond to the increasing and complex needs of women and children since March.

“But this huge effort is coming on top of decades of coping with an inadequate national support and historic under-funding.

"Services like ours are now at breaking point.

“The system is broken, the infrastructure is antiquated, the money is not clear and the promises have run dry.”

The call comes as Safe Ireland, the national agency for domestic violence working with 39 frontline services across the country, including Women’s Aid Dundalk, presented a new report, called Tracking the Shadow Pandemic, outlining the prevalence of abuse and coercive control over the first six months of living with Covid-19, from March to August 2020.

Almost 2,000 women and over 400 children received support from a domestic violence service every month during that period, the report revealed.

While 3,450 women and 589 children who had never, as far as is known, contacted a domestic violence service before, looked for support and safety in the first six months of Covid-19 restrictions.

A staggering 33,941 helpline calls were answered across the country over the period, which is an average of 184 calls every day.

Services also had to adopt and reconfigure, almost overnight, to provide vital, virtual services to women in lockdown.

Services nationwide held 33,624 phone support sessions, 575 video support sessions in addition to 8,143 in-person support sessions.

They also received 2,260 helpline emails, 3,452 texts and 1,047 online chat messages.

Safe Ireland recommended that €7.5 million was needed for services in Budget 2021 to ensure that they can meet the current and growing demands they are facing.

The demands on services have increased month by month since March and that Lockdown 2 has increased demand and needs further, according to Women’s Aid Dundalk.

There are also calls for a national services development plan, to be developed by Safe Ireland in collaboration with services on the ground like Women’s Aid Dundalk.

To date, there has been no clarity from Government on additional funding or on how it is going to transform the out of date infrastructure, Safe Ireland said.