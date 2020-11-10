Assaulted his ex-wife in Dundalk shop

A 49 year old man who assaulted his ex-wife in a shop and breached a protection order she had obtained, was given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

The court heard how the defendant had hit the woman on the back of her head in the town centre retail premises on January 25th 2018, six years after the break-up of their marriage.

On April 25th last year, he spoke to her aggressively and placed the woman in fear, at her place of worship and less than a week later, he was arrested for breaching a barring order at The Demesne, when he struck out with his arms and legs at gardai and attempted to flee.

The defendant had 11 previous convictions for public order matters and breaching the protection order.

His solicitor said her client appears to have had difficulty accepting the split. He had become homeless and while he had ongoing difficulties, he had not come to garda attention in over a year and had spent time in custody which seems to have helped matters.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for the Domestic Violence offence, but suspended it for 12 months and marked the other charges taken into consideration.