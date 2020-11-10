GERRY MALONE: Jeepers keepers as Filippo’s decisions come under scrutiny

Worries over the tactics of Dundalk manager Fillippo Giovangoli were there for all to see when his team threw away the most golden of chances in Vienna last Thursday in the Europa League.

The game turned out to be a nightmare after Dundalk led, conceded the lead itself, brought the score back to 2-2 and then gifted the Austrian side two late goals; only to pull another goal back to leave the final score at 4-3.

The story of the game has already been written about and told. But it's the failure of the manager to play with a relatively consistent team since he came to Dundalk and his switching of goalkeepers for European and domestic games and also his latest tactic of playing players out of position, that raises questions.

On Thursday night the manager again made changes to the team that played in Inchicore on Sunday. As he has done in recent games, he played Dundalk right full Sean Gannon as a right-sided midfielder with the other full-back, Darragh Leahy, on the left side of midfield .

Amazingly one of the best keepers Dundalk has ever had, Gary Rogers, was left on the bench in place of Aaron McCarey. Gary holds the record of conceding the least goals in a League of Ireland campaign. He has also won four league titles with Dundalk and two FAI cups.

Quiet -poken Gary has a vast amount of experience in Europe. Yet the manager found it was fine to leave him out of the team in this most critical of games. And yes, Dundalk were to pay for the manager's mistake as most of the goals Dundalk gave away were avoidable .

Giovagnoli was asked about why he rotates keepers. He insisted that Gary Rogers had played two games consecutively and maintained it was time to give space to Aaron McCarey. The Dundalk boss maintained he does this type of rotation.

Giovagnoli said that Aaron McCarey did really well with his distribution. He said the Dundalk keeper did not panic and was good with the ball. To reporters he said that maybe they did not see that, but it was a factor.

For the goals, he said he would have to see the video to see if the keeper did anything wrong. The Dundalk boss claimed he was not constantly changing the keeper. He said after the Arsenal match that he was talking about Gary Rogers making a mistake and the same thing after St Pat 's clash.

The Dundalk boss hit out at reporters saying: “after we do something, you guys have something to say.”

He insisted that “if I make some decisions I make some decisions”. He also insisted that he does not rotate because he was crazy. He said they played three games in 10 days.

But the Dundalk's manager's points just don't add up. He has constantly rotated goalkeepers virtually since he had come in. Certainly once the Europa League began he has done this.

What he did do for the first time was drop Gary Rogers for the Europa League on Thursday. He did play Gary Rogers in the league in Inchicore. He says Rogers did make a mistake in that game. Well if he did, I did not see it.

It's unfortunate that Aaron did not play as well as he can on Thursday. But the Dundalk manager has seen mistakes or errors he has made in league games. The last one in Waterford two weeks ago which gave the Suirsiders the points.

Rapid Vienna's first goal should not have beaten the Dundalk keeper. To be fair the Vienna keeper also had a nightmare game. He should never have conceded Pat Hoban's first goal.

McCarey's failure to cut out a cross in the 87th minute led to Vienna's third goal. On the full time whistle Yusur Demir drove a low left foot drive past the Dundalk keeper at an angle. But Aaron was very slow getting down to the ball.

The omission of Brian Gartland also proved to be another major mistake by the Dundalk manager. Gartland is a leader and a motivator. His vast experience along with that of Gary Rogers would have been enough to get Dundalk over the line.

But you also need a settled team. Dundalk have a vast amount of European participation experience. Stephen Kenny never rotated to the extent Filippo Giovagnoli did. In league or European games we have seen changes of as many as seven from a previous game. I’ve even seen Brian Gartland and Sean Gannon being played as strikers for the last 15 minutes of the Pat's game last Sunday.

To be fair to the Dundalk boss he was handed a poisoned chalice when taking over at Oriel.

He was told by chairman Bill Hulsizer that if he got Dundalk to the group stages of the Europa League and got them to qualify for Europe next season the job of Dundalk manager was his next season.

At the time of writing Dundalk still needed a point against Sligo Rovers in last night's league game.

Taking that they got it, then Filippo Giovagnoli will be at Oriel next season. I've said it over and over again that the manager is a very decent, genuine man with the highest integrity, but he is not the man who will bring success to Dundalk that they have become used to over the past seven years.

There is one man who will get you that success, Mr Chairman Bill Hulsizer, and that is Bohs boss Keith Long. It would take a lot to lure him to Oriel. But Dundalk has the money to bring him here. For me Filippo Giovagnoli is way out of his depth for the Dundalk manager's job.

As for Dundalk keeper Aaron McCarey, he is a good keeper. But he needs regular football week in, week out. There are many clubs who he could do well with. Up north he is very highly regarded. To be fair, he should have been played on a more regular basis by Vinny Perth and not just played in the odd game here and there.

His confidence may be at a low ebb now. I feel that he should move to a club where he would be the first team regular. He needs to put out of his mind the tough time he has had since he got a more regular slot at Oriel.

On the plus side, it was great to see David McMillan getting two penalties and scoring them as well. He equals the record for most goals scored by a League of Ireland player in Europe now.

Substitute Nathan Oduwa was outstanding when he came on in the second half in place of Michael Duffy.

I said he was a good player when I saw him playing in friendlies prior to the resumption of the league after the lockdown.

He tore strips off the Vienna back line. They did not know how to deal with him. Will he stay? Who knows.

Thus, as many clubs wind down for the season, Dundalk continue their FAI cup campaign against Bohemians. The game was to have been played next weekend, but because of under 21 games Dundalk will not play their cup game until Saturday week 21st November; kick off 7.30 pm at Dalymount Park. The Europa League takes a break next week, but won't finish until mid-December.

Dundalk have 18 players out of contract at the end of the season. If the manager is staying, and I presume he will be, he will have to decide who or whom he does not want.

But it may not be the club's choice to decide who they sign. Quite a number of the out of contract players are getting some good offers. They will decide themselves where they go and many will go I feel.

Last week I brought up an idea mentioned by journalist Philip Quinn of the Irish Daily Mail that perhaps Dundalk and Drogheda would get together and look for a new stadium and groundshare.

I mentioned maybe an area around Dunleer might be a good idea. Sadly the reaction I got from Dundalk supporters was a resolute ‘no’ to such an idea.

Well that's fine, stay in Oriel. Stay in a ground where the conditions will continue to decay.

Dundalk were told by the FAI a number of years ago that they had a chance of getting a new stadium at the DKIT.

I've gone over this again and again. They were warned if Dundalk showed no interest that the offer would go to Drogheda.

And after three chances Dundalk lost the hope of a stadium there. And Drogheda already have much groundwork done on planning the development of a new stadium on the Termonfeckin Road which will be a 5,000 all seater.

I hope the supporters who said no to me when the DKIT was on offer and that it was too far out of town realise they lost a golden chance.

Supporters literally balked at the idea of a new stadium other than a redevelopment at Oriel.

Other criticisms were that the council would have no money to fund the stadium. Yes, true. But there is a way the council could save hundreds of thousands of euro in the project. And that is true.

But in the end it's been the club owners spanning 15 years who had the chance of getting a new stadium when there was council and FAI funding and they said no. I include Peak6 in this, as the DKIT project was still there for Dundalk until the GAA made their swoop for the project and good luck to them.

On the international front former Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has seen long-term player Shane Long depart from the Republic of Ireland.

Kenny has eventually brought an end to Long's involvement in the Irish squad when he says he is not getting a game for Southampton any more. However the Ireland boss says Long will still be on standby if he is needed. Kenny praised Long for his attitude to the issue. He said Long had only played 30 minutes of football for Southampton in the first seven games. Long misses the friendly game against England at Wembley on Thursday and the subsequent Nations League games with Wales and Bulgaria.

David McGolderick has also announced his retirement from the international stage.

Luton Town's James Collins will be coming in. Collins has scored 150 goals for Luton in league football.

Sean Maguire was surprisingly left out of the squad.

I see Sky and BT's project of charging people to view selected games has been scrapped. The two, amazingly, decided to charge people who already paid for their service an additional 17 euro to see extra, specially-selected, games. However people power has worked and the two TV networks are to drop the ideas.

Back to Dundalk, I fear for the club in the weeks and months ahead.

The choice of manager is key. Bill Hulsizer would seem keen to give the current Dundalk boss a long-term contract.

The amount of players out of contract is shocking. In other years the players wanted for next season would already have their contracts.

It's Peak6 who make the decisions. I, for one, am not in any way enamoured at the way the club has been run, particularly since Bill Hulsizer took the role of chairman.

Shamrock Rovers look set to dominate Irish football for years to come.

Dundalk I am afraid have already begun to enter the start of what appears to be a downward spiral.

Sadly, the club lost another of the great 1958 FAI cup winning team this week. He is the second loss inside a week. Niall McGahon played a pivotal role in Dundalk beating Shamrock Rovers by 1-0. Niall was also a well established accountant in Dundalk and was highly respected by the Dundalk public.

Another week gone. Please everybody look after yourselves and those close to you