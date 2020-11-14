OBITUARY: Larry McArdle’s stories and humour will live on in the hearts of those who loved him

Laurence “Larry” McArdle from Carlingford, died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep, in his favorite chair, in his favorite corner, with his favorite earphones, listening to his favorite radio show in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, Spain on Novemebr 1st, 2020.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Nuria, daughters Aoife and Aisling, sons Aonghus and Oisin, their mother Margaret, granddaughters Ciara, Saoirse and Rhea, grandsons Liam, Myles and Jacques, son-in-laws David and Matthieu, daughter-in-law Eleni. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Ellie McArdle, late of Dundalk and Carlingford, his brothers Martin and Dessie and sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Francis and by his sisters Eleanor, Anne (Cunningham) and Marie (Dooley) as well as his extended family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation ceremony will take place in Tenerife on Friday 6th November.

A teacher both by profession and by vocation, Larry touched everybody who knew him, a man who lived life with vigor, enthusiasm and a twinkle in his eye.

His stories and humour will live on in everybody’s hearts.