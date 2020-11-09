Dundalk arrests connected to €14.6 million money laundering investigation

As part of Operation Joggle, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested one man (late 20s) and one woman (late 20s) this morning.

These arrests are part of Operation Joggle which is an ongoing investigation into a West African Organised Crime Gang (OCG) that is suspected of being involved in trade-based money laundering to the estimated value of €14.6 million over a two year period.

The man is currently detained at Dundalk Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. The woman is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

These are the sixth and seventh arrests in relation to this ongoing operation.

Investigations are ongoing.