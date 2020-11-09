Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, November 9, 2020

The death has occurred of Noel Bird, Beechmount Drive and formerly Hyde Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Gertrude (nee Neary), dad of Alan and Andrea, son of the late John and Jane, granda of Alan, Cillian and Ruairí and great-granda of Jake. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters Rose and Kitty, brothers Michael and Jemmy, daughter-in-law Barbara, son-in-law Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Noel’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

The Mass can be viewed on the Holy Redeemer Dundalk YouTube channel.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Tuesday, November 10th as Noel is brought from his home to the Church of the Holy Redeemer for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frank Finnegan, Regina Park, Jonesboro, Armagh / Dundalk

Late of Annaskeagh, Mountpleasant. Peacefully, in his 90th year, in the dedicated care of the staff of Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Kearney), dad of Noel, Kevin, Aidan, Damian and Orla, son of the late Matt and Mary and granda of Shane, Corey, Shauna, Paudi, Lauryn, Louise, Ryan, Conor, Stephen, Kerrie, Chaela and Aoife. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Laila, Leo and Ruby, sisters Josie and Mavis, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Pauline and Catherine, brothers-in-law Tommy, David and Pat, sister-in-law Sally, his nephews, nieces and large family circle.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to extended restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Frank’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Saturday, November 7th, as Frank is brought home from Quinn’s Funeral Home, Dundalk at 4.30p.m. via Thistle Cross, Annaskeagh, Feede, Carrickaneena and Edenappa Road and also on Monday, November 9th, on the route from his home to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Jonesborough for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in Church Hill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Niall McGahon, Chapel Road., Haggardstown

Suddenly, at home, 7th November 2020. Niall, beloved husband of Maeve, dear father of Niall, Louise, Hugh and Annemarie, loving grandad of Cara, Joseph and Bláthnaid, and brother of Charles-Fitzgerald, Hugh, Robert and late Roderick. Niall will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sons-in-law Eduard and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Noor and Siobhán, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines of a limit of 25 family in the Church and Cemetery, Niall’s Funeral will take place privately in St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown at 11am on Tuesday and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Niall’s cortège will leave the family home on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance.

The death has occurred of Darren Brennan, Rathneety, Knockbridge, Louth

Tragically, 5th November 2020. Darren, much loved son of Noel and Irene and dear brother of Marie and Ciara. Darren will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sisters, brother-in-law Emmett, uncles, aunts, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arrangements will be updated on Monday afternoon.

The death has occurred of Anne McArdle (née Hearty), McDermott`s Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of Matthew (Matt) and dear mother of Vincent, Ann, Edward and Matthew. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Elizabeth, sisters Elizabeth and Ellen, brother Mattie, sisters in-law Rita, Mena and Rhoda. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sister Kathleen Mc Keon, daughters-in-law Dymphna, Caroline and Noeleen, grandchildren Darren, Niall, Niamh, Rebecca, Sean, Óisin and Katie, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Anne's funeral will be private for family and close friends with Church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege will leave her daughter Ann's residence in Willow Grove, Carrick Road on Monday morning at 10.30am (via) McDermott's Terrace and Mary Street South to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.