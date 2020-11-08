Clinical Louth see off Longford in Clones

LGFA All-Ireland IFC

Louth 4-10 Longford 2-7

If ever a game underlined the importance of natural finishers.

There was little to separate Louth and Longford in Sunday’s Clones encounter aside from the winners’ clinical touch up front. And not for the first time Lauren Boyle and Kate Flood displayed glimpses of genius to ease the Wee County to victory. The pair were far from their best on the afternoon and yet even when not performing to potential they scored freely. It’s not a bad knack to have.

The reality is that Louth’s match-winning spell came against 13 players, Aisling O’Hara and Michelle Farrell spending 10 minutes on the sideline after receiving a flash of referee Brendan Rice’s yellow card. Leading 1-6 to 0-6, the Reds pressed for home as Boyle fed Eimear Byrne -- who was on a trademark, rampageous run -- on route to goal and the St. Mochta’s woman made no mistake with her finish to the net.

Within 30 seconds, Flood gained possession, rounded her marker and nonchalantly chipped Riane McGrath with an audacious, perfect lob.

Wayne Freeman’s crew led from start to finish, Boyle, Flood and Aoife Byrne combining for the registration of five first half points, to Longford’s four, three of which came from the best player on the pitch, their centre-forward, Aoife Darcy.

Louth’s advantage was four at the break, although there was just a pair in the difference as the break approached when Flood cut open the Midlanders’ defence with a class pass, feeding Boyle who made no mistake with her grass-licking finish.

SLOW RESTART

Longford hit a pair of points at the start of the second period, as Louth struggled to find their feet once more, and with Darcy inspired, the chasers looked to be in contention, only for their offensive frailties, which saw so many moves fracture at crucial moments, to cost them further ground.

They missed a 36th minute penalty -- Una Pearson deflecting Emer Heaney’s weak spot-kick over the top -- and even though Louth lost Michelle McMahon to a yellow, they were still a player up, putting the extra outfielder to good use in exploiting Longford’s vulnerability.

Byrne and Flood hit the onion bag as the winners threatened to run away with the victory, but back came Longford, amid Louth’s poorest spell of the match, Darcy and Clodagh Lohan majoring as Freeman watched his defence implode, losing all bearings.

Indeed, the gap was as slim as five, prior to Aine Breen picking out the roof of the net with a rifled finish, ending any notions there were of a remarkable collapse.

Nine points at the finish; it could’ve been more and may have been less. Regardless, Sunday’s liaison with Westmeath promises to be much tougher.

Six competitive games under Freeman, 100 percent winning record. Confidence is high.

Louth: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Eimear Murray; Claire Donnelly (0-1), Shannen McLaughlin, Michelle McMahon; Aine Breen (1-0), Aoife Byrne (0-1); Róisín Kavanagh, Eimear Byrne (1-1), Niamh Rice; Lauren Boyle (1-4, 0-2 frees), Kate Flood (1-3, 0-1 free), Aoife Russell

Subs: Rebecca Carr for Kavanagh, Aimee McNally for Rice, Lauren McFaul for Donnelly, Seoda Matthews for Hand

Longford: Riane McGrath; Caoimhe Lohan, Eimear O’Brien, Grainne Reilly; Clare Farrell, Orla Nevin, Hannah Glennon; Kara Shannon, Aisling O’Hara; Michelle Farrell, Aoife Darcy (1-4, 0-4 frees), Grace Shannon (0-1); Clodagh Lohan (1-0), Emer Heaney (0-1, penalty), Kamille Burke

Subs: Orla Farrell for Nevin, Lauren Maguire (0-1) for Burke, Ciara Mulligan for Glennon

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down)