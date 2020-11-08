Blackrock Tidy Towns lashes out at late-night gathering and laments rubbish clean up

A local tidy towns group has lashed out at the late-night revellers who had congregated in groups along the promenade in Blackrock last night.

Pictures emerged on social media last night showing groups of people clustered together on main street.

Taking to Facebook, a member of Blackrock Tidy Towns hit out at those who grouped together and left the area strewn with rubbish afterwards.

"The Clean Up from rubbish and plastic drink cups coffee cups and pizza cartons this morning was unbelievable!

"All the bins had to be emptied again and car parks and street destroyed! What a clean up three of us had this morning! I think you would just be safer to open the pub!"