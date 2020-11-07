Unsightly iron supports removed from iconic Dundalk building

After many years, the unsightly iron supports which have blighted the iconic old Queens Hotel building on the corner of Earl Street and Crowe Street in Dundalk, are finally being removed.

In a move which is sure to please many Dundalk people, this morning a construction crew at long last began dismantling the eyesore from the facade of the much-loved and historic building.

Welcoming the removal, some locals have said the building could now become a centre piece for the town after many years of being an "eyesore".