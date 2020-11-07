Louth boss Freeman believes his side is ready to give good account

Louth manager Wayne Freeman believes his side will give a good account of themselves in the upcoming Championship. Having had just seven weeks of preparation with his panel the Monasterevin man is delighted with how everyone has acquitted themselves

"Training has been going very well. We have had brilliant numbers up and the players have been performing extremely well. I think everyone is just happy to be playing. Everybody has worked extremely hard over the past 6 weeks. We are in a privileged position as an inter county team and have really enjoyed being back together.

Yes, I am very happy with our squad. We added a few new faces including a few minors and they are fitting in really well

Our national league squad have been brilliant in this regard. They have welcomed all the new players with open arms, but also have welcomed the challenge of new competition. The competition amongst the group has been immense

The Louth manager does not appear fazed by being in a tough group alongside Longford and Westmeath, teams who were Div 1 and Div 3 recently.

"I was excited by the draw. Any team in the intermediate championship will be difficult to play. It's an extremely competitive competition in which games can go either way. But, it's exciting for us to play teams who are ahead of us in the national league and showcase our skills.

I am confident we can do well. We have prepared extremely well and we're excited to show what we can do. We have two games, and we are going to pour absolutely everything into them and fight to the very last whistle" added Wayne