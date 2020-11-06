Prosecution against murdered Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor struck out

A dangerous driving prosecution against murdered Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor, who was stopped by gardaí in north Louth, shortly after the attempted murder of Owen Maguire in Drogheda, was formally struck out at Dundalk district court last week.

A chief suspect in the murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods in January, the 38 year old from Crumlin, was shot dead in Belfast in April.

Lawlor – who had an address at The Rise, Inse Bay, Laytown at the time, was summoned for a number of offences including dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a driving licence at Faughart Lower, Dundalk on July 5th 2018. He was stripped of his clothes to his underwear and doused in petrol when the car he was driving was stopped by two members of the Road Policing Unit, within an hour of the attempted murder of Owen Maguire – a key figure in the gangland feud in Drogheda, who was shot on the Cement Road in the town, leaving him in a wheelchair.

The Dubliner was gunned down in Ardoyne on April fourth – a month after he last appeared before Dundalk district court, when his case was adjourned, and his defence barrister told the court a date would be required for a contested hearing.

When the case was called last Wednesday, court presenter Sgt. Fintan McGroder told Judge Miriam Walsh “That matter can be struck out. The Defendant is deceased”.