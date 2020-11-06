Departed Louth boss says 'real privilege' to work with county teams

Departed Wee County GAA boss Wayne Kierans, who parted company with the senior team following a meeting of the Louth GAA Management Committee on Thursday night, has described working with various county teams over the past five years as a "real privilege".

Kierans took to Twitter to thank "all the players and management teams" he has worked with during his time in the county set up.

He posted: "It was a real privilege to work with the various Louth teams over the past five years and also a pleasure to see firsthand the development of the best young players in the county.

"Thanks to all the players and management teams over this time and best wishes to everyone at senior level and all other age groups for the future years ahead."