Further arrests in relation to Aaron Brady trial witness intimidation allegations

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested a man in his 20's as part of the ongoing investigation regarding allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.



The arrested man is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station.

This is the seventh arrest in this investigation.

Meanwhile, yesterday, investigation Gardai arrested a man his 50's.

This man has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. This was the sixth arrest in this investigation.



Investigations remain ongoing.