Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, November 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Kay (Catherine) O'Reilly (née Tumulty), Rassan, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully at St. John’s Hospice, Newry in the loving care of her family.

Devoted wife of Gene. Cherished mother of Kieran, baby Patrick James (RIP), Ronan and Stephen. Loving grandmother of Dylan, Saorlaith and Laoise. Dear mother in law of Brónach and Lorraine. Beloved sister of Patsy, Marie (Kelly), Brian and Jean (Tumulty).

Kay will be reposing at her late residence in Rassan, from this evening, Thursday, November 5th. Funeral on Sunday, 8th November, leaving Kay’s home at 10am, arriving for 10.30am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Shelagh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with current government restrictions, Kay’s funeral will be restricted to close friends and family. For those who would have liked to attend however cannot due to current restrictions, Kay’s funeral Mass can be viewed on : https://youtu.be/tWmUhd_79rE

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, grandchildren, daughters in law, brothers, sisters and wider family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. John of God Hospice, Newry.

May Kay’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John Shevlin, Crossabeigh, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. 4th November 2020. John beloved husband of the late Mary née Duffy dear father of Thomas, Paul, Aine, Mary and, Séan and granddad of Joseph, Daíthi, Isabelle, Liam, Conor, Ciara, Finn, Sadhbh and Saoirse and brother of Maureen and the late Paddy and Nancy. John will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law Sinead and Beth, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions Johns Funeral Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25 on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge at 11am and can be viewed on www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Johns cortège will leave the family home at 10.45am on Saturday morning on the way to the church. Please keep your social distance.

His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.