Louth gardai issue missing persons appeal

Gardaí at Ardee are seeking the assistance of members of the public in establishing the whereabouts of Darren Brennan aged 30 years missing from his home in Knockbridge Co. Louth since Saturday 24th October 2020.

Darren is 6 feet tall and approximately 13 stone with black hair, and is believed to be wearing white runners, a grey tracksuit hoodie top and bottom's and a wine colour bomber jacket.

Darren has recently been staying in the Galway city centre area before returning home and may possibly be currently in the Mullingar or Galway areas and may have used public transport to travel from his home.

Please call Ardee at 0416853222.