Dundalk District Court
Accused of multiple sexual offences in County Louth
Court
A 27 year old man accused of multiple sexual offences in County Louth including 41 counts of rape, has been returned for trial at the Central Criminal Court.
The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with a total of 70 alleged offences, including sexual assault and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm.
The charges relate to the same female complainant, and are alleged to have been committed at a number of locations in Louth on dates between December 2014 and June 2016.
At Dundalk district court last Wednesday after being told a Book of Evidence had been served on the accused, Judge Miriam Walsh sent him forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court on the same bail terms.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on