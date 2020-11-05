A 27 year old man accused of multiple sexual offences in County Louth including 41 counts of rape, has been returned for trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant - who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with a total of 70 alleged offences, including sexual assault and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm.

The charges relate to the same female complainant, and are alleged to have been committed at a number of locations in Louth on dates between December 2014 and June 2016.

At Dundalk district court last Wednesday after being told a Book of Evidence had been served on the accused, Judge Miriam Walsh sent him forward to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court on the same bail terms.