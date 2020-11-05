JOE CARROLL: Dundalk have yet to nail down a 2021 Euro spot

This year’s Dundalk Euro odyssey is different than most, if not all, of the seven others of recent times. Previously, playing on the continent the following year was guaranteed even before games with the likes of BATE, Hajduk Split and Maccabi were decided.

It wasn’t like that this year. A stumbling restart to the league, allowing Shamrock Rovers to pull a mile clear, closed the door on qualification for the 2021 Champions’ League, and when Bohemians became clear favourites to fill the runner-up spot, Dundalk’s chances of taking one of the league’s Euro prizes rested on finishing third.

There would always be the Cup route, of course, and that might yet yield a ticket; but third place in the points competition – or even fourth, if any of those higher up won the Cup - looked the more attractive route.

Maybe Filippo Giovagnoli saw it that way when he replaced Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy in the second half of last Thursday night’s Europa League. His team were three down to Arsenal but still defending gallantly, as they had done throughout the match. A Premier League tie with St Patrick’s was coming up three days later, and with the points on offer at Inchicore vital in the quest for the coveted third spot, best not take any unnecessary risks. That game ended in a draw, and now the emphasis is on the final match, against Sligo at Oriel.

No more than five minutes’ play is all that it took to undo Dundalk’s challenge at The Emirates. Brian Gartland and the rest at the back had an answer to all the Premiership side had to offer, and as their clocked ticked down it was odds-on the first half finishing scoreless. But then one mistake was quickly followed by another, in the 42nd and 44th minutes, leaving the Gunners to go in with an undeserved 2-0 lead.

The third goal, however, coming within a minute of the restart, was decorated with pure class. Nicolas Pepe, who cost more than it would take Dundalk to build a new super-duper stadium - with more than enough left over to give a dig-out to the Louth GAA project - put his name on it, and if Gary Rogers was at fault for the first goal, there was nothing the Euro veteran and oftentimes the side’s hero could do about this one.

There was a rush to the floodgates after that, but they weren’t breached, even after Giovagnoli had decided to play safe with the domestic situation in mind. The back men stood firm, just as they had done for nearly all of the first half.

Dundalk have had many good European outings in defeat – this one was on par with the best of them. It may not have been the strongest Arsenal team manager, Mikel Arteta, could have named, but there were still seven Internationals wearing the famous red jersey.

If Gavin McLaughlin, James Rogers, or maybe Master Caoimhin himself ever get around to writing a book on Dundalk’s European adventures, this game will fill more than just a paragraph or two.