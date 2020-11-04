Praise for Dundalk public art project paying homage to town’s unique dialect

Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal Council Emma Coffey has praised the public art project paying homage to the town’s unique dialect saying “it has brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces”.

The local Fianna Fail councillor said that the EPSO art initiative immortalising quintessential Dundalk sayings on walls, shutters, gables and alleyways throughout the town has “lifted people’s spirits” during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Coffey, speaking at the Dundalk Municipal District meeting, said: ‘I would like to congratulate everyone involved with and who supported the excellent public art project.

“There was a great feeling of anticipation as the sayings were created throughout the town with people wondering what phrase was going to appear next.

“It brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces and lifted their spirits during these times.

“Along with the great pride in Dundalk FC spirits have been lifted collectively.

“It is a BIDS project, and the council were very supportive of it – I just want to congratulate everyone involved.”

Dundalk sayings such as “C’mon da town”, “Tha’t deadly so it is” and “Your’re some boy” are just some of the town’s much-loved phases that are emblazed on buildings as part of the street art project, which is a collaboration between Dundalk BIDS, Creative Ireland Louth and Creative Spark, and has been running though last month and this month.