Watters calls for bus shelter outside Carlingford estate

Councillor Antóin Watters has called on the council to install a bus shelter outside Clos na Manach estate in Carlingford.

The Sinn Feil councillor told the Dundalk Municipal District meeting that children who are residents of the estate, which is a good bit outside the village, catch the bus to go to secondary school from there.

“There are around 15 to 20 children waiting every morning to catch the bus from outside Clos na Manach estate”, Cllr Watters said.

“There needs to be a bus shelter installed there, as there is nothing worse than having to sit all day at school in wet clothes.”

The Council said they would forward his request to the National Transport Authority for their consideration.

Director of Services with Louth County Council Frank Pentony said: “The assessment of needs, locating and funding for bus shelters is carried out nationally by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

“A list of proposed bus shelters was submitted by Louth County Council to the NTA in November 2019 for their review and funding has recently been given for the provision of three shelters within the county.

“We will forward this request for an additional bus shelter at Clos na Manach estate for their consideration.”