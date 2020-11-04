Dundalk’s ‘Little warrior’ Zoe celebrates one year on from life-changing surgery

Courageous Zoe Murphy marked the first year anniversary since she had life changing surgery at the weekend with her parents thanking everyone who helped make it happen.

The Dundalk girl, who is Quadriplegic with Cerebral Palsy and as a result suffers with spasticity and restricted movement, underwent the operation in the US a year ago on Sunday.

Little Zoe celebrated the occasion with a party with her parents surprising her with a special cake with their hero Dr Park who carried out the surgery on it.

Proud parents Lynda and Eamon took to social media to thank the local community who helped raise the €100,000 to send their daughter to the US for the surgery.

“Cannot believe it’s been a year today since Zoe had her life changing SDR surgery in America with the fantastic DR. park in St. Louis Children's Hospital”, they said on Facebook.

“What a year it’s been, we have seen so much progress in Zoe and although Covid has interfered with a lot of her Post surgery physio, she is still coming on leaps and bounds.

“We will never forget the feeling when Zoe was in theatre, how terrified we were and the feeling when Dr Park came in to tell us it was a success.

“We will spend the rest of our lives saying thank you thank you thank you to all the people and businesses that were responsible for getting her over to America and made it all possible.

“Zoe wanted to have an anniversary party to mark the occasion and we surprised her with a cake of her and our hero, Dr Park.

“We will share the video in her story of when she woke up after surgery and sang Dont worry about a thing.

“Thank you so much to each and everyone of you for all you have done for Zoe and our family.”

And their “little warrior” has gone from strength to strength, with her recently doing a week of water physiotherapy at Swim Lab International in Lanzarote.

Her parents took to social media to show Zoe working hard in the pool at intensive water physiotherapy sessions.

She did intense three hours a day physio this month with her parents saying the “speed, strength and confidence in her arms and legs after one week” was immense.

“We knew she was going to do great work, the mixture of sun to relax the muscles and heated water to exercise in is just the perfect setting for a week of intense three hours a day physio”, they said on Facebook.

“As much as Zoe always loves the water, she always had a certain level of fear and uncertainty because of how her body worked but look at her go here swimming all alone.

“So proud of her and how hard she is working, this is such a well needed workout this little warrior needed. No stopping her in the water now.”

Zoe’s parents said they made the “very tough decision” to travel to Lanzarote due to a lack of physio available to their daughter due to the pandemic.

“After eight months of no hands on physio outside of with Mammy and Daddy, with countless lost and cancelled appointments in Ireland and abroad , we weighed up the options of what’s best for Zoe and went ahead with our booking for October with Swim Lab International and we are so glad we did.

“We spoke to other families who have travelled the last few months here and all agreed how safe it is and the protective measures in place, we contacted the HSE and Department of Foreign affairs. “Rather than stay in a hotel we have rented an isolated villa to keep ourselves to ourselves and with the current figure in Lanzarote standing at 66 cases on the whole island we decided she really needs this as so much of her post-operative physio has been lost.”

They continued: “This physio is crucial to Zoe and we just couldn’t see out the year with such uncertainty to when things will return back to normal , if at all , or if this is just going to be the new normal.”

Zoe’s parents posted online on her last day at Swim Lab International: “Zoe worked so hard this week and really pushed herself, yes there was moaning and fatigue and tears in places but if it wasn’t hard work then it wouldn’t be gaining much.”

They added: “We have had so many other families contact us about our trip and the travel , and physio with Covid and we can honestly say we never felt safer, everything over here is handled so well toward safety from the minute we touched down on this lovely island that never once did we feel this may have been a mistake.

“The combination of warm sun and water therapy for kids with Cerebral Palsy can’t be denied and you can see the results for yourself in her videos.”

Brave Zoe was last week fighting a urinary tract infection in hospital which stems from her duplex kidney.

Her parents posted on social media: “After travelling, our first thoughts were of course , Covid , but after her third Covid test yet again showed up as negative we could rule that out and were able to go to the hospital, it turns out she has a very bad UTI which is inflamed and causing the problems so she has been hospitalised to be put on IV antibiotics as complications with this can lead to issues like sepsis.

“It all stems from her duplex kidney, which less than 1% of children are born with and can leave her more open to these types of infections.

“Just another knock of bad luck for the most courageous little girl in the world who has, like always, taken in her stride and accepted this is the hand she has been dealt.

“The Doctors hope if her bloods and scans come back with good news, she could be home by Friday.

“Little warrior never gets a break”.

Hundreds of well-wishers and supporters took to Facebook to wish Zoe a speedy recovery.

And the brave little girl got out of the hospital last Friday in time to celebrate Halloween and the first year anniversary of her surgery in the US.