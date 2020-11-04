Dundalk judge dismisses claim woman stole candle holder due to pregnancy stress

A judge has dismissed a defence claim that a woman who stole a €20 candle holder from the Market Store, had done so because she was stressed about her pregnancy.

Judge Miriam Walsh remarked “I wasn’t running about looking for candle holders” after the explanation as proffered by a solicitor representing Louise Toner of Villas 3, Muirhevnamor who pleaded guilty at the local district court to a charge of theft arising out of the incident at the Clanbrassil Street premises, on July 26th last year.

Noting the defendant had been convicted of a previous theft, a year ago, Judge Walsh said “That doesn’t cut any ice” and imposed a €200 fine.