Dave McGee: ‘I feel very lucky to have our business and be still operating’

Into Business with Craig Colgan

Welcome to our new weekly local business column that seeks to let our local businesses tell their stories about the impact of Covid-19 and restrictions and what steps they are taking to move forward and adapt to the times.

The column is written each week by local businessman Craig Colgan who owns Sailor Sharkey Barbers and is a former employee of the Dundalk Democrat

In this week’s piece, Craig chatted to Dave McGee of Christy McGee Insurances Ltd on Crowe Street in Dundalk.

The business has been going since 1992 and the team have built a strong reputation within the local community.

Firstly, we wanted to see how things were with the business and Dave explains the current situation.

“When the restrictions kicked in back in March we were working in the office and from our homes. Christy Mc Gee Insurances Ltd are listed as an essential service, but we have ceased our client visits to protect them, in favour of short office meetings or zoom meetings.

“We did notice that at the start of the Covid-19 restrictions, clients were managing to maintain payments for their life insurance policies, but as the pandemic wore on, we could see that more and more were struggling. Thankfully our industry adapted, and some providers even allowed clients to take premium breaks, premium holidays or even suspend policies for several months. Then with the stock market fall in March and April of this year we would have seen some funds fall in value, which led to some clients withdrawing their investments. With much relief this drop in fund value was only temporary and our investment business has increased over the past few months with investment markets around the world stabilising.”

Business and in particular, self-employment, is a tough game and with Covid-19 we wanted to know if the business has taken a financial hit and if so, how are they dealing with it?

“Unfortunately, sales have lowered in the middle half of this year, but with the help of my team, Valerie, Debbie, Damien, Myself and Christy, we have settled into the 'new way' of business quite quickly. I do have a lot of clients however who have been decimated by the restrictions and are most unlikely to ever reopen. Every time I'm speaking to them I do feel very sad for them. But on the other hand, I do feel very lucky to have our business and still operating.”

These times will have changed how Christy McGee insurances do business with clients, and it seems Zoom calls are getting to be the norm now, how have clients adapted?

“Christy McGee Insurances Ltd would be known as a 'traditional' brokerage, whereby we would visit our clients in their homes, at times that suit them. Now that could be 8pm after the kids have been fed and put to bed. But now, with the Covid restrictions, we have had to adapt, and quickly. Most of our meetings now are held in our office in Crowe Street, under strict time limits, with the 'advising' carried out on the phone prior to the meeting.

“Then if there is any paperwork to be signed, we can then facilitate the client, with a quick recap meeting in the office and then get whatever paperwork we require signed. We also have a program where we email a client a form, the client receives it on their smartphone or tablet, signs it on their phone or tablet, and it arrives back to us signed.

“For review meetings with existing clients, we would normally like to sit down with them at least once a year to review what they have. This would take the form of detailing out their policies and explaining to the client how the life insurance and serious illness policies function. If the client is a pension or investment client, we can run through fund performance and current values with our recommendations for the next year. Again, we have had to adapt with the restrictions, and we now offer everyone the facility to hold the same review meeting but now on Zoom.”

With all the worries Covid has brought to business in Ireland and in general, Dave, an avid mountain biker, tells us how he handles the stress.

“As a business owner, and particularly the owner of a very long-established family business, I'm always worried about business and the wellbeing of my staff. Covid-19 just brought something new to the table to worry about. The office is still open, as I explained, for very short meetings, and we're working from home, in rotation, at least two days a week. I do find I get more work done at home then I normally would in the office. “It sounds strange, but the office is full of distractions, and I'm very easily distracted. I'm a very keen mountain biker and this keeps me sane. I don't play golf, it just ruins a good walk, for me there is nothing better than to get out on the bike for a few hours and hit them forest trails. We're blessed to have them on our doorstep and when I do get stressed out, I find mountain biking helps. I find that when you're biking and, as you're on a trail with roots, mud and stones, you can't think of anything else except the trails right ahead of you. I do find this helps me deal with any stress.”

When asked if he could offer any advice for other business owners, Dave said: ”The government have been helpful and have offered many grants for businesses this year, from the Restart grant that came out twice this year, and then the PUP (Pandemic Unemployment Payments) and most recently the EWSS.

“This is a horrible situation that we all find ourselves in, but some are much more affected than others. We will all get through this, it may take another few weeks, but we will get through this.

“It’s quite different from the previous 'recession' (and I dislike using that word) back in 2008/2009. Some businesses were affected and some were not at all. This is Covid one is different. We're all affected. When we do get through this, I honestly believe that people will shop local, they will repopulate the bars and restaurants.

“If you try and stay positive, we will get to the other side of this much stronger, with a greater appreciation for each other and peoples struggles.

“I personally will really like the idea of being able to shake hands, and hug family members once again.”

For more information on pensions, savings, insurances or investments you can contact Dave or the team on 042 933 9337 or www.christymcgee.com

If you would like your business featured please contact Craig on info@sailorsharkeybarbers.ie or on Twitter @craigleocolgan