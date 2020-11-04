Difference of opinion over Dundalk taxi rank survey at council meeting

The council said that the night-time taxi ranks in town should remain as they are after carrying out a survey of the parking bays.

However, councillors insisted at the Dundalk Municipal District meeting that a day-time survey of parking during a pandemic was not a true reflection of usage rates.

They called for a survey to be carried at night to determine if taxis are using the ranks and a survey during the day after Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Retailers have raised concerns that they are losing business as people are not aware that they are allowed to park in the taxi ranks on Park Street and Francis Street during the day.

The ranks were introduced in the town years ago to stop taxis pulling up outside pubs and clubs to drop off passengers causing traffic jams.

Councillors have argued that if not all, some of the taxi-ranks on Park Street and Francis Street should be removed as people are not aware that they are allowed to park in them during the day and they are not being utilised by taxi drivers at night.

The council said they carried out a survey during the day in September comparing parking on Dublin Street to Park Street and Francis Street and found that there was no real difference between parking usage in both areas.

The Council said that traffic wardens carried out a survey of parking twice a day, around 12.30 and 3.30pm, during the month of September of the night-time taxi rank on Park Street, Francis Street and Dublin Street and they were “almost the same or very small difference”.

The council concluded that evidence showed that the ranks should be left as they are and the parking arrangements on the night time taxi ranks in Francis Street and Park Street should continue.

Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal Council Emma Coffey said that carrying a survey of day time parking during a pandemic was not a true reflection and suggested that it should be carried out again before Christmas when hopefully the Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

“People believe the taxi ranks are all day in Park Street, not just at night”, she added.

“If they are going to be kept the signage has to be looked at.”

Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle also pointed out that the survey didn’t compare like to like at Dublin Street would be more residential and didn’t have as many retailers as Park Street.

Cllr Doyle proposed that a night-time survey of the taxi ranks should be carried out to evaluate how much they are utilised.

She said: “I would like a night-time survey to be carried out on the taxi-ranks on Park Street as I don’t believe they are being used as much as we had initially hopedthey would be.

“I would like to see at least some of those spaces returned to full time parking spaces.”

The council said they would revisit the issue when coronavirus restrictions are eased.