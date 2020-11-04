Man called to Dundalk garda station with flowers before hearing

A judge asked a man who fractured a garda’s finger in an assault in Dundalk, if he forgot the chocolates, after the local district court heard last week he had called to the Garda station the day before the hearing with flowers.

Thomas Lovell (44) with an address at Wood Hill, Newry was charged with assault causing harm arising out of the incident on Earl Street, Dundalk on February fourth 2017.

The court heard last Wednesday that the injured garda – and her colleague, had been dealing with two men who had been behaving in a threatening manner at a licensed premises.

As she attempted to deal with the defendant, he ran from the scene.

He was pursued and was caught, with the assistance of a member of security staff. As he tried to free himself, the defendant pushed and pulled at the garda, fracturing her finger and he was pepper sprayed after failing to heed a warning.

The court heard he had seen previous convictions for road traffic matters.

The Defence barrister said his client had provided the garda with flowers and a note of remorse on Tuesday, to which Judge Miriam Walsh remarked “Coming over all warm and fuzzy like Valentines Day?”.

The barrister continued that his client is a single father raising two children and was intoxicated on the night, and cannot recall the events and added that despite being on the lone parents allowance and being of limited means he had €1,000 in court for the Garda. Judge Walsh said what he did was despicable – saying “How dare any man put his finger on a woman in that fashion or anyone else. It is the action of a thug and then to down with flowers – forget the chocolates?”

The judge put back the case to February 10th for a Probation report to be prepared.