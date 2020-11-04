Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Brennan, Darver, Dundalk, Louth / Stillorgan, Dublin

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorhall Lodge, Ardee. Michael son of the late William and Mary-Alice, beloved husband of the late Sheila, dear father of David and Garry, granddad of Oscar and brother of the late Peter, Jack, Joe, Tom, Billy, Denis, Paddy, Val, Eugene, Judith, Rosa, Mary, Betty, Nancy and Margaret. Michael will be sadly missed by his sons, grandson, daughter in law Caroline, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Government restrictions Michael’s Funeral Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25 on Thursday at 11am in St. Michael’s Church Darver and can be viewed on www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org

The death has occurred of Neil Robert Corrigan, Bannonstown, Hayes, Navan, Meath / Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, following an accident.

Neil will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Leonard and Martina, brothers James and Patrick, grandparents Kathleen and Patrick Corrigan, aunties Regina Clarke and Pauline Pyne, uncle Barry, uncle-in-law, aunt-in-law, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Neil Rest in Peace

A celebration of Neil's life will take place on Friday morning at 10:30am in St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan for family and close friends only. Burial afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery, Old Athboy Road, Navan.

The death has occurred of Donal McKevitt, Seattle, USA and formerly Newry Street, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Megan (McKevitt) Tormey. Donal will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Matt, daughter-in-law Sylvia and grandchildren Koa and Kellen, his son-in-law Mark and grandchildren Luke, Nell and Zygi, his sisters Bernadette and Cecelia and their husbands Pat and Liam and all his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will be held for Donal in St. James Cathedral, Seattle (arrangements to be announced). A Mass will also be held for Donal in St. Michael's Church, Carlingford at a later date.

The death has occurred of Harry Prendergast, Meadow View, Dundalk, Louth

Died peacefully on November 2nd 2020. He will be Sadly Missed by his partner Frances, son Odhran, sisters Mary and Joan, twin brother Gerald, brothers-in-law Arthur and Pat, sister-in-law Lillian, entire family circle, all friends and colleagues.

His remains will leave his late residence on Wednesday, November 4th, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Redemptorists Church, Dundalk. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's, Dowdallshill Cemetery.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have mercy on his soul.